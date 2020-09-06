Officers ask for public’s help in search for runaway juvenile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department are asking the for the public’s help in their search for a runaway juvenile.

Evelyn Carl, 16, ran away from her residence sometime overnight on Friday, September 4 going into Saturday, September 5.

Her mother believes she may be in Moncks Corner.

Evelyn was last seen wearing a black in color hooded sweatshirt and possibly tank in color pants.

She stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and recently dyed her hair brown.

Authorities say that she does not have a phone.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts can contact the Charleston Police Department via Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.