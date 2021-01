NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting.

The shooting happened on Friday, January 9 at around 8:22 pm in in the area of 4155 Fellowship Road.

Officers say the shooting was the result of an altercation between numerous females and the victim.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and transported to the hospital for treatment.

