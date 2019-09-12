Officers investigating after man shot at West Ashley apartment complex; victim hospitalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to an apartment complex in West Ashley in reference to a shooting incident.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated an adult male has been shot in the leg at 1830 Carriage Lane at the Aster Place Apartments off of Old Towne Road. The adult male has been transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury. 

Dispatch received the initial call at 9:15 p.m., Francis added.

Anyone with information call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.

