Officers investigate burglary at Lowcountry Olive Oil

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a burglary today.

The incident happened at Lowcountry Olive Oil located at 272 Meeting Street at around 4:40 am on Saturday, June 20.

Officers say an unidentified subject used a rock and another object to break glass on the front of the building and enter the business.

The subject walked through the store, took two bottles of juice, and exited the building.

Officers say it does not appear to be any connection to looting or any of the recent events at this time.

Anyone with information can call the on duty CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.