CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating an early morning weekend shooting.

The shooting happened on Saturday, September 5 at around 3:30 am at 1840 Carriage Lane.

Officers responded to the parking lot near buildings A and B in reference to residents finding the victim on the ground.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.