NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a shooting in North Charleston this afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Calvert Street and North Carolina Avenue on Saturday, June 13 at around 3:00 pm.

Once they arrived, officers located the male victim laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.