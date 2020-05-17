Four injured in Downtown Charleston shooting

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the party happened at an Airbnb, but officials made an update and said it was actually a short term rental.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers reported to an early morning shooting in Downtown Charleston.

The shooting happened at around 3:00 AM this morning near Cannon Street and St. Phillips St.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Three victims were shot while attending a party at a short term rental at 23 Cannon St. They range in age from 18 to 20 years old.

The fourth victim, a bystander, was shot while walking her dog in the area.

Police are currently looking for suspects in the incident.

Officials say the party was advertised on social media and a disturbance erupted at the party which resulted in gun fire.

There is no ongoing threats to the community.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

