Officers say two men injured in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive around midnight on Friday, May 29.

One male victim was found at the scene while the other victim was located several hours later after the incident at East Cooper Medical Center.

Based on evidence, investigators believe the victim at East Cooper was involved in the shooting.

Both men have non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.