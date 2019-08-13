Officers search for 3 suspects in connection to July shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three suspects are wanted for Aggravated Breach of Peace in reference to a shooting that occurred in July.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department needs your assistance in locating three suspects, Hakeem K. White, Nefertori L. Spann, and Quinton S. Ford.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Winyah Street in Georgetown on July 25th, according to the Georgetown Police Department Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to call the Georgetown Police Department 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400, or by calling 911.