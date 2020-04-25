Officers search for suspect that lit home on fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a home fire on the 3500 block of Admiral Drive on Saturday, April 25 at around 2:30 PM.

Officers found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A female victim was located at another house and indicated that an unknown person forcibly entered the residence, bound the victim, and set the home on fire.

The suspect fled from the scene and the victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

The suspect is not known at this time.

