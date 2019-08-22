Officers search for suspects who rummaged through vehicles in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Hanahan Police Department are searching for suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras rummaging through vehicles.

Officials stated that a resident in the Eagle Landing subdivision reported to the police department that their vehicles were rummaged thru during the early morning hours on August 21st.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two individuals seen on this film, please contact Lieutenant Cassie Brooks at cbrooks@cityofhanahan.com or you may call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.