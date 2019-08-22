Official: Teacher sent home after caught in middle of school fight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood in reference to an assault.

On August 21st at approximately 11:15 a.m, officers spoke to the victim who stated that a juvenile assaulted her. The victim stated that there was another student making fun of the suspect then stated that after being teased by the other student the suspect charged at the other student in an aggressive manner.

The victim was standing in front of the other student which resulted in the suspect lowering his shoulder during the charge and hitting the victim in the chest. The juvenile began swinging punches in the direction of the other student.

The report stated that the victim was not trying to stop the fight but rather caught in the middle of it. The victim was checked out by the school nurse who observed that she was bruised and was sent home for the remainder of the day.

The investigation is still ongoing.