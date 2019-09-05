Live Now
Officials advise citizens to remember flood safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Fire Department would like to remind citizens of flood safety.

After the flood:

Avoid: Floodwaters- standing water can hide wash out roads, debris, sewage, or even wildlife.

Heed: Road closures- Do not attempt to drive around barricades.

Never: Drive into the water of unknown depth

Wait: for the ‘All-Clear’ before attempting to return home

Listen: to your local government & official sources regarding food, shelter, and forms of assistance

Check: for damages, gas leaks, and food spoilage

Be careful: using heavy duty tools

