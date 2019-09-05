Officials advise citizens to remember flood safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Fire Department would like to remind citizens of flood safety.
After the flood:
Avoid: Floodwaters- standing water can hide wash out roads, debris, sewage, or even wildlife.
Heed: Road closures- Do not attempt to drive around barricades.
Never: Drive into the water of unknown depth
Wait: for the ‘All-Clear’ before attempting to return home
Listen: to your local government & official sources regarding food, shelter, and forms of assistance
Check: for damages, gas leaks, and food spoilage
Be careful: using heavy duty tools