Officials consider street lighting project to improve pedestrian safety on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Beach City Council is considering a pilot project to improve pedestrian safety with street lighting.

Officials stated that the street lighting would be along Hudson Avenue and Cooper Avenue. The new project would add a number of light fixtures to existing power poles, and replace existing street lights with more effective and efficient LED lights.

According to the City of Folly Beach Facebook post, the fixtures will spread light more evenly along the roadway without directing unnecessary light into nearby homes.

The streets were chosen based on pedestrian needs and to avoid new lighting in both the back and front of the homes, officials added.

The post stated that Dominion Energy has installed a test block on East Cooper between 3rd and 4th Streets.

City Council will be voting on the plan at their September meeting.