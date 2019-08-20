Officials continue the search for missing FL boaters in Charleston coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the United States Coast Guard will be searching through the night for the overdue boaters of Port Canaveral.
According to officials, the search has covered 46,800 square miles with an estimated 108 hours of active searches.
The boaters, Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, were last seen departing the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console heading toward “8A” reef, according to a press release.
Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral watchstanders were notified by a family member of the boaters not returning as expected Friday evening.