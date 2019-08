NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman stated that her dog Poo was allegedly thrown into Rivers Avenue traffic on August 6th.

According to officials, the owner stated that her ex-boyfriend got angry and “threw the dog like a football.”

The owner could not afford veterinary treatment so she brought Poo to Charleston Animal Society for examination, x-rays and oxygen treatment.

Officials stated that Charleston Animal Society is covering emergency vet costs.