Officials: Hatched turtles on Folly Beach head towards buildings instead of ocean

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials found recently hatched nests with dozens of hatching tracks leading away from the turtle nests.

According to the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program Facebook post, it was a very robust and successful emergence. Officials state unfortunately not one of the tracks went toward the ocean. They all headed westward paralleling the dunes.

After about 75 yards all but a few of the tracks began heading into the dunes where authorities lost track of them. The post stated that only three tracks leading back to the ocean.

The crews presume the rest of the hatchlings died.

The Folly Beach Watch Program stated that this is a sad reminder about how artificial lighting can have a devastating impact on the sea turtle hatchlings. A very similar misorientation occurred last night with a nest on the East side resulting in the loss of most hatchlings.

Officials added that they still have about 50 nests left to hatch this season.