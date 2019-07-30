Officials investigate incident after man caught on video stealing phones from store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking to identify a male caught on video stealing several phones on different occasions from an Orangeburg business.

“This individual in every direction around him but the one that counted – up,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “We even had witnesses who reported these actions to the store management.”

In the first instance that happened on Friday, a man wearing a blue shirt is seen entering Spectrum Mobile on North Road around 12:50 p.m.

He is then seen on video to remove an Apple iPhone X.

The suspect was caught again on security video on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses said this time the suspect is wearing a burgundy-striped white shirt with an orange shirt underneath, black pants and black sneakers with a white stripe.

An iPhone XR and an iPhone 8+ were taken on Monday. Another phone was damaged by the subject’s attempts to free it from its security base.

As the subject left during the second incident, the alarm went off prompting staff and customers to take note of the male.

Together with the damaged phone, the stolen phones are valued at nearly $3,500.

The subject possibly entered a vehicle being driven by another individual.

If you have any information on the subject or the driver, you are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.