Officials locate body of missing juvenile swimmer in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials located the body of a juvenile swimmer that went missing on Wednesday, May 6.

The juvenile was located in the Cooper River just before 5:30 PM.

On May 6, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department responded to Strawberry Chapel Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County in reference to a water mission.

The water mission involved three juveniles that jumped off of a train trestle.

Emergency officials were able to rescue two juveniles, but one remained missing.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the five-day search and recovery by SCDNR, Pimlico Fire Department and the US Coast Gurad.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the juvenile pending the notification of the next of kin.