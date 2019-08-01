Officials: Man exposed himself then attempted to grab woman at N.Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At approximately 9:43 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to 7415 Northside Drive to assist the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office with an incident in which a deputy was flagged down by an assault victim.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, the victim reported that she was in the hallway of the Econolodge when she was approached by a black male, who exposed himself to her and attempted to grab her.

The report stated that the victim provided a description of the suspect and he was observed fleeing from the hotel.

Officers pursued the suspect and he was apprehended after a foot pursuit and search of the area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance in this incident and search for the suspect.

Quinton Wright, 22 years old, from Cedar Grove Drive in unincorporated Dorchester County was charged with Indecent Exposure and Assault 2nd Degree.