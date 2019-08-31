Live Now
Officials: Multiple streets in downtown Charleston are closed due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the following streets are closed due to flooding:

  • Lockwood Avenue from Wentworth Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street from Ashley Avenue to Lockwood Boulevard
  • Beaufain Street from Barre Street to Lockwood Boulevard
  • Washington Street from Hasell Street to Laurens Street
  • Hagood Avenue between Fishburne Avenue and Line Street
  • Highway 17 South at the bottom of the Ashley River Bridge leading to Highway 61 is closed
  • Beaufain St from Gadsden St to Lockwood Dr.

