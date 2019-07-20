Crews respond to fire in Moncks Corner off Highway 52

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:30 AM on July 20.

The fire took place off of Highway 52 at Grace Street.

The fire is now under control.

There was no one seriously injured in the fire.

The Moncks Corner Fire Department is asking for drivers to avoid the area.

The Moncks Corner City Fire Department, Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, Pimlico Fire Department, Bonneau Fire Department were all invovled in the handling of the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.