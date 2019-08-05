Officials: Two men treated for injuries after car flips in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews respond to a high-speed motor vehicle collision where two men were critically injured on Round O Road near Pleasant Grove and Cannon Road Sunday afternoon at approximately 5:46 p.m.

Authorities stated that the Dodge Charger crossed into the ditch just before Pleasant Grove Road, returned to the northbound ditch before striking large pine trees and flipping over at least once.





Courtesy of the Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The report added that the vehicle suffered heavy damage. Officials advised that the car traveled over 700 feet before coming to rest on its side in the ditch at the intersection of Cannon Road.

The reported driver was ejected onto the roadway and suffered multiple traumatic injuries. He also suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury. Emergency crews transported both men to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

The roadway was closed for four hours while the SC Highway Patrol investigated the accident.