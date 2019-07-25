Old Trolley Dental Associates host Grand Reopening

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – A dental office serving locals in Summerville since the 70’s is welcoming the public to see their newly renovated office and check out some new services as well.

Since 1977, Old Trolley Dental Associates has been serving locals.

The office offers a wide range of services, everything from a annual checkups to in house lab work.

Their space is now double the size with several more treatment rooms, a lab where they can make crowns themselves saves the patient a visit or two.

If they need a tooth repaired they can walk in and after a couple hours have the tooth repaired fully functional.

One other service they offer is known as a 3D Cone Beam CT Scan where doctors can get a closer look at a patients ailment.

“We can diagnose things like abscesses and infections early on. We can treat implants and do a higher level of care for the patients with that kind of technology,” says Dr. Scott Kibler.

Tonight there will be an open house at the Old Trolly Dental Associates building.

All are welcome to come through the door from 4-6.