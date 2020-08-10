One dead after accidental shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a reported shooting in North Charleston on the 3300 block of Florida Avenue.

The shooting happened on Sunday, August 9 at around 6:41 pm.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim with apparent gunshot wounds an dlying on the floor in an apartment.

During the investigation, they discovered that a 14-year-old juvenile accidentally discharged a firearm, with a projectile striking and killing th evictim.

At this time, officers say the incident appears to be an accidental shooting.

The North Charleston Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

