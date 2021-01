DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Dorchester County.

The accident happened on Saturday, January 23 at around 12:45 am on Dorchester Road.

Troopers say a 2012 Ford Edge was traveling east on Dorchester Road when it hit and killed a pedestrian near Murray Boulevard.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.