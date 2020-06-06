Coast Guard rescues 3 people from aground vessel on Georgetown jetties

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — The Coast Guard and Sea Tow rescued three people after a vessel ran aground on the Georgetown jetties on Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown Response Boat crew and a Sea Tow Georgetown crew arrived on scene and rescued two people from the jetty rocks and one person who was on top of the aground vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call around 11:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan reporting the aground vessel and stranded people.

There were no reported injuries and Sea Tow will attempt to salvage the vessel at high tide.