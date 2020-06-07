One dead after fatal car accident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Colleton County.

The accident happened on Saturday, June 6 at around 11:54 pm on Possum Corner Road near Rainbow Lane.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria.

The Crown Victoria was traveling on Possum Corner Road, began to run off the right side of the road, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree on the passenger side.

There were two people inside of the car at the time.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The passenger was killed as a result of their injuries.

Neither the driver or the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.