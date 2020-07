HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a car accident in Hollywood last night.

The accident happened on Highway 162 near Baptist Hill Road.

A vehicle traveling on Highway 162 collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and would later die from their injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries.