One dead after car hits firetruck on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on I-95.

The accident happened on Saturday, January 2 at around 11:30 pm on I-95 northbound near mile marker 60.

Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-95 when it struck the rear of a firetruck that was assisting another vehicle in the median.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was killed at the scene of the accident.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

