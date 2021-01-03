One dead after car hits firetruck on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on I-95.
The accident happened on Saturday, January 2 at around 11:30 pm on I-95 northbound near mile marker 60.
Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-95 when it struck the rear of a firetruck that was assisting another vehicle in the median.
The driver of the Nissan Altima was killed at the scene of the accident.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.