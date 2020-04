BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Berkeley County.

The accident happened around 6:30 PM on US-17 Alternate near Summerville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Chevy Tahoe was attempting to make a left turn onto Royal Road when a motorcyclist hit the boat trailer that was attached to the back of the Tahoe.

The victim was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.