CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a collision on I-26.

The accident happened just after midnight on Sunday, June 7 on I-26 near mile marker 219.

Investigators say the incident involved a motorcycle struck the curb near exit 219, causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected.

The motorcycle operator would die as a result of their injuries.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.