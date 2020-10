ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened on Saturday, October 3 on SC Highway 6 near Middleton Street at around 4:55 am.

A 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling west on SC Highway 6 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.