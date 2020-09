BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed after getting hit while crossing the road.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 19 at around 11:30 pm.

Troopers say a vehicle was travelling on College Park Road in Berkeley County when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.