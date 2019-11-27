One dead after shooting in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a shooting on Tuesday, November 26 at 648 Coopertown Road near the Nesmith area of Williamsburg County.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the victim was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim would later die from the injuries.

An investigation proved that the victim was outside the building on 648 Coopertown Road when he was shot.

The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived in an unknown direction and unknown vehicle.

The motive behind the incident is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.