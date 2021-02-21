One dead and three injured after a head-on crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead and three injured on Hwy 403 Saturday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2014 BMW were travelling in opposite directions on Hwy 403, according to SCHP.

SCHP says that the two cars then hit head-on, killing the driver of the Honda and injuring the three people in the BMW.

The occupants of the BMW were transferred to a local hospital.

The SCHP is investigating the crash and still trying to determine which car crossed the center line. The MAIT Team is also investigating.