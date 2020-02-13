One dead following a crash in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an early morning crash in Colleton County.

The crash happened at 1 a.m. on Round O Road near Jacksonboro road. This is 3 miles south of Cottageville.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says only one unit was involved, a 2000 Honda Accord.

The driver was traveling south on Round O Road when the car ran off the road. The driver was said to have over-corrected and hit the center line before running off the road a second time and striking a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene and was not wearing a seat belt.