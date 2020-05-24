One dead following car accident in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a car accident on I-95.

Troopers say the accident happened on Saturday, May 23 near Mile Marker 65 at around 7:00 PM.

The driver ran off the road and struck a guardrail, overturning several times.

Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car.

They would both be transported to the hospital, but the driver would later die from their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.