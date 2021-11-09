One dead following crash on Old Georgetown Road in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a crash that happened Tuesday morning off Old Georgetown Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says the crash happened near Burlington Road around 7:15 a.m.

The driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer was turning onto Old Georgetown Road from a private driveway, failed to yield right of way, and crashed with a Kia SUV traveling south on the roadway.

The driver of the Kia was killed in the crash.

Master Trooper Lee said the driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. The crash is being investigated by SCHP.