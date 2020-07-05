One dead following fatal ATV crash in Charleston County

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Edisto Island.

The accident happened on Sunday, July 5 at around 2:00 pm on Mary Seabrook Road near Cypress Bottom Road.

A male traveling on an ATV collided into a motor vehicle that was also traveling on the roadway.

The operator of the ATV was killed as a result of the crash.

The operator was not wearing any protective safety equipment.

The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuires.

The Charleston County Traffic deputies are investigating the incident.