One dead in Berkeley County motorcycle accident

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Berkeley County.

The accident happened on US highway 17A near Myers Road on March 27 at around 9:35 PM.

The two vehicles involved were a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 1999 Dodge pickup truck.

The Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on US highway 17A and the pickup truck was traveling southbound.

The truck attempted to make a left turn onto Myers Road and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was injured and transported to the Trident Medical Center.

The passenger of the motorcycle was killed.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained no injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.