One dead in motorcycle accident in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers responded to a single vehicle accident on US 76 in Sumter County.

The accident involved a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle and happened at around 5:30 PM on Sunday, April 26.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on US 76 and ran off the road into the median. The driver would be ejected from the motorcycle as it struck a tree and caught on fire.

The driver died as a result of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.