One dead in three vehicle collision on I-95 near Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal three car collision on I-95.

Troopers say the accident happened on Friday at around 9:47 pm on I-95 near mile marker 92.

The three vehicles involved were a 2018 Dodge Charger, 2011 Toyota SUV, and a 2014 Chevrolet SUV.

Officials say all three vehicles were driving south on I-95 when the Dodge Charger struck the rear of the Toyota SUV, which ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier.

After striking the Toyota, the driver of the Charger struck the Chevrolet SUV.

The Charger would overturn, ejecting the driver, who died as a result of the accident.