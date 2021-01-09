One dead in three vehicle collision on I-95 near Orangeburg

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal three car collision on I-95.

Troopers say the accident happened on Friday at around 9:47 pm on I-95 near mile marker 92.

The three vehicles involved were a 2018 Dodge Charger, 2011 Toyota SUV, and a 2014 Chevrolet SUV.

Officials say all three vehicles were driving south on I-95 when the Dodge Charger struck the rear of the Toyota SUV, which ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier.

After striking the Toyota, the driver of the Charger struck the Chevrolet SUV.

The Charger would overturn, ejecting the driver, who died as a result of the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES