One dead more than a week after car accident in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has died more than a week after a car accident in North Charleston.

Troopers say a 2003 Honda ran off the road and hit a curb, fire hydrant and tree near 1920 McMillan Avenue on Thursday, May 14.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver would be transported to the hospital and later die from their injuries on Friday, May 22.

There were three other passengers inside of the vehicle, none wearing a seat belt. One passenger was transported to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.