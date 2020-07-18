One dead, several injured in Waffle House shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an shooting outside of a Waffle House.

Officers responded to the Waffle House at 4755 Saul White Boulevard at around 12:40 am on Saturday, July 18.

Officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that two people, who were later wounded, engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside of the restaurant.

During the altercation, the suspect brought out a firearm and began shooting at the person he was fighting.

The suspect fired the gun several times and struck three bystanders.

One bystander was killed as a result of their injuries.

All of the injured parties were transported for the treatment of their injuries.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.