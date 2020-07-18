One dead, several injured in Waffle House shooting in North Charleston

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an shooting outside of a Waffle House.

Officers responded to the Waffle House at 4755 Saul White Boulevard at around 12:40 am on Saturday, July 18.

Officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that two people, who were later wounded, engaged in an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside of the restaurant.

During the altercation, the suspect brought out a firearm and began shooting at the person he was fighting.

The suspect fired the gun several times and struck three bystanders.

One bystander was killed as a result of their injuries.

All of the injured parties were transported for the treatment of their injuries.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES