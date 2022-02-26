NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The shooting took place on South Allen Drive in North Charleston in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood.

Four people were shot, and one died as a result of the shooting. Two of the victims were treated at a nearby hospital and then released. The other victims is still being treated for their injuries.

North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) says they responded to the scene just after 3:00 p.m.

The scene spanned the length of approximately two football fields, starting at the intersection of Dorchester Road and South Allen Drive, then going back into the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood.

NCPD’s Forensics Team was on scene taking pictures and collecting evidence, including several bullet shell casings.

South Allen’s Market convenience store was one of the businesses affected by the shooting. Workers inside say they were behind the counter when suddenly gunshots rang out.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says she heard those same shots while walking outside and immediately ran for cover.

There’s no word if there is video surveillance of the shooting and police say they have no information on a possible suspect at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.