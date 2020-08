CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man.

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 22 at around 9:40 pm.

Deputies say the victim was found in a vehicle at the Walgreens parking lot at 1925 Ashley River Road.

They are still working to determine the actual location of the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.