Deputies responded to a shooting at Club Maze in Spartanburg County early Sunday morning. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. at Club Maze on Howard Street, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies saw patrons of the business fleeing the establishment. A victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

