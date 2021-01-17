One killed in a single vehicle accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident in Berkeley County this morning.

The accident happened on Sunday, January 17 at around 3:30 am on the intersection of Gaillard Road at Old Highway 52.

Troopers say the accident involved a 2018 Ford F-150.

The truck was traveling east on Gaillard Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a tree.

The driver was killed as a result of the accident and was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.