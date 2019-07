CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a early morning car accident.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, right before 12:00 AM on July 20, deputies responded to a two car collision at the 4100 block of Highway 61.

Investigators say the driver of one vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.